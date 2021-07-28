Police Ombudsman notified over video appearing to show female wheelchair user being dragged by PSNI officers 

The Police Ombudsman has been notified after a video emerged that appears to show a woman who uses a wheelchair being dragged along the ground by PSNI officers.

Shared widely on social media, it is understood the video was taken at a park in Lurgan on Monday evening. The circumstances surrounding the video are unclear.

The video is recorded from a distance and appears to show two officers, each holding one of the woman's arms, dragging her along the grass towards the gate of the park.

A still photo accompanying the video appears to show an officer then pushing a wheelchair out of the park.

It is understood the woman being dragged out of the park was the wheelchair user.

SDLP Policing Board member Dolores Kelly said she is aware of the video and understands the police officers took the woman involved to the hospital following the incident.

"Local police are very concerned about this and I welcome the PSNI's quick response in notifying the Ombudsman. I hope a full, clear picture of exactly what happened can now be ascertained to prevent any future incidents like this and any further action that is appropriate can be taken," she said.

"I will also be raising this with the Policing Board to get reassurances over the training for officers relating to circumstances like this. People are rightly shocked and alarmed at the footage. Regardless of precisely what happened, it is certainly not a good look for the police."

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: “We are aware of a video which has appeared on social media showing part of an incident involving two of our officers and a member of the public. This has given rise to serious community concerns.

"The full circumstances of this incident are currently being assessed and the Police Ombudsman has been notified. There are no further details at this time.”

The video was shared on social media on Monday night, with many commenting on the "shocking" nature of the content.

The Police Ombudsman is an independent body that handles complaints about the conduct of police officers.