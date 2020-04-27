Police Ombudsman probe into man's death in Cloughey

The Police Ombudsman is carrying out an independent investigation into the death of a man in Co Down on Saturday

Police received a report of a "concern for safety" at 11.20am about a 27-year-old man in Cloughey. Officers found the man lying outside his apartment in the village's Main Street.

Despite attempts by officers and paramedics to resuscitate him, the man died at the scene.

As PSNI officers were present at the scene of the death, the Police Ombudsman's Office has launched an investigation and is appealing for witnesses.

SDLP councillor Joe Boyle said it was a "tragic" incident but the man's death is not being treated as suspicious. He added that police were called after the man was seen to be "acting strangely".

"They arrived and the individual wasn't in a great state but they certainly tried to attempt to resuscitate," he said.

"Police tried to do what they could do, but they could clearly see that the gentleman in question was having difficulties."