Police Ombudsman report: Murders investigated include five killed in massacre at Sean Graham bookmakers

The murders investigated by the Police Ombudsman include those of four men and a teenage boy killed in the attack on Sean Graham bookmakers in 1992.

Jack Duffin, a 66-year-old stonemason and father of three, was married to Helen for over 40 years. He died almost instantly in the loyalist gun attack. His son Tommy is one of those who campaigned for justice.

Jack Duffin

Willie McManus (54), from Shaftesbury Avenue, also died at the scene. His brother Jim was shot but survived the attack. He was married to Rosaleen and had four children. His son Billy was one of the first to arrive after the shooting.

William McManus

Christy Doherty (52) was originally from Stanton Street in the Market area of south Belfast. He had nine siblings and was living in the Lower Ormeau at the time of his murder. He was described as a quiet person who loved walking, reading and an odd bet on the football.

Christy Doherty

Peter Magee (18) died at the scene. From Artana Street just off the Ormeau Road, his brother-in-law Mark Sykes was badly injured in the shooting. His brother Martin died aged 43 after an illness his family say was caused by the trauma of losing his beloved twin.

Peter Magee

James Kennedy (15) died in hospital as a result of his injuries — his last words were “tell my mummy that I love her”. His mother Kathleen died less than two years later. She had failed away after the murder of her son, and her family said she died of a broken heart.

James Kennedy

Separately, Aidan Wallace was a 22-year-old civil servant from Aston Park in south Belfast. He was shot dead when loyalists opened fire on the Devenish Bar in Finaghy. He had been playing pool with his brother at the time. An eight-year-old child was shot in the head and lost an eye in the attack.

Theresa Clinton (33) died when loyalists sprayed gunfire through the living room window of her Balfour Avenue home, having first smashed the window with a concrete block. She was married with two children. The UFF admitted the attack, saying her husband Jim was the target.

Michael Gilbride (36) was married with three children. He was shot dead as he visited his parents’ home at Fernwood Street off the Ormeau Road. A joiner, he would regularly call to his parents’ house for lunch. The UFF admitted responsibility for his murder.

Harry Conlon (54) was married with four children. The taxi driver was lured to his death after picking up a fare at the Devenish Complex and being forced at gunpoint to the nearby loyalist Taughmonagh estate in south Belfast where he was fatally shot. His wife said he was a deeply religious man and devoted to his family.

Larry Brennan (51) was a taxi driver and had been told by police that he was on a loyalist hit-list. His fiancee was a Protestant, and he had been previously threatened by loyalist paramilitaries.

Martin Moran was 22 and working as a delivery driver for a Chinese restaurant on the Dublin Road. He was shot while delivering a meal. He had taken the job just weeks earlier as his partner had a five week old baby and needed the extra money.

The murder of John O’Hara was investigated but findings are unpublished at this time due to an ongoing criminal case.