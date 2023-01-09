Police Ombudsman ‘strongly refutes’ DUP suggestion reports did not consider context of Troubles-era policing

The Police Ombudsman has dismissed a DUP claim that historical reports have failed to take into account difficulties facing the RUC during the Troubles.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell met with the Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson in Belfast to raise concern with what he deemed her Office’s “failure” to fully consider the immense challenges facing Troubles-era policing in its investigation reports.

In November 2022, former RUC officers have secured High Court permission to challenge the Police Ombudsman’s legal right to make findings of collusive behaviour by the force in a series of loyalist murders.

A judge granted leave for the Northern Ireland Retired Police Officers Association to seek a judicial review in a case centred on three separate reports by Marie Anderson into Troubles-era killings.

Last year, Mrs Anderson found evidence of “collusive behaviour” by police in loyalist paramilitary murders, which included the February 1992 massacre at the Sean Graham betting shop on the Ormeau Road where UDA gunmen shot dead five Catholic victims.

Commenting after a meeting with the Police Ombudsman, Mr Campbell said: ‘‘It is vital that the public has confidence in the outcome of investigations into Troubles-related deaths.

“Regrettably a long line of reports by the Police Ombudsman have abandoned this cause by not accurately reflecting the unprecedented, volatile and resource-intensive policing context in which most of those terrorist atrocities were perpetrated.

“Judging the actions of the RUC against contemporary standards ignores the substantial operational challenges facing officers.

“It ignores the life and death reality that extremely difficult decisions to prioritise time and resources had to be made on a daily and hourly basis to try and protect life and serve our entire community.

“Regrettably, this meant mistakes were made, opportunities were missed and not every line of inquiry could be exhausted. This happens in every walk of life. However, that is in no way comparable with colluding with terrorists.”

The east Derry MP added: “Indeed, it is wrong for the Ombudsman to make sweeping claims of ‘collusive behaviours’ despite no such offence being defined in law, despite not a single prosecution or misconduct file being brought forward and despite seemingly no evidence of an improper motive on the part of officers.

“The legal action taken by the Northern Ireland Retired Police Officers Association has highlighted this.

“I left Ms Anderson in no doubt that confidence in the Ombudsman’s office, particularly within the Unionist community, has been severely eroded by the failure to ignore these facts and instead leaves the door open for revisionism by those who fail to disavow and condemn violence.

“Whilst the progression of the Government’s legacy legislation holds the potential to establish a further affront to justice, this should not preclude the Police Ombudsman’s Office from immediately rethinking its approach to how these investigations are handled.’’

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, the Police Ombudsman said it “strongly refutes” the suggestion that Mrs Anderson’s historical reports do not consider the context within which policing operated during the Troubles.

“Each public statement provides information about the social and policing context of the incidents she is investigating,” a spokesperson for the Police Ombudsman’s Office explained.

“Mrs Anderson is acutely aware of the extremely difficult circumstances which police officers faced during the Troubles - not only in terms of the serious threat to their safety, but also in terms of the sheer number of incidents, and the challenges of conducting investigations in a conflict situation.

“It is also simply wrong to suggest that when conducting historical investigations, the Police Ombudsman judges the actions of the RUC against modern standards.”

The spokesperson added: “The Police Ombudsman is clear that police conduct is considered in relation to the laws and standards which were applicable at the time.

“Mrs Anderson outlines in considerable detail in her public statements the rationale for her conclusions, including those occasions on which she found evidence of collusive behaviours.

“Her conclusions are all evidence-based, in other words they are reached following a detailed independent and impartial analysis of all available information and evidence.

“It would not be appropriate for the Police Ombudsman to comment on ongoing litigation which has been initiated by the Northern Ireland Retired Police Officers Association.”