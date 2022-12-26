Police on lookout for man that threatened east Belfast staff with knife in Christmas Eve robbery

Detectives are appealing for information after a man threatened staff in an east Belfast commercial premises with a knife on Christmas Eve.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Just after 11.40pm, police received a report that a man armed with a knife had entered a business in the Beersbridge Road area.

“The man threatened two staff members with the knife, before making off with a sum of cash in the direction of the city centre. Thankfully, although they were shaken by their ordeal, the staff members were not otherwise injured.

“The suspect is described as around six foot tall and of medium build with a local accent. He was wearing a navy blue coat with the hood up, a face mask and navy tracksuit bottoms.

"Our investigations into the circumstances around this incident are ongoing and we would ask anyone who was in the Beersbridge Road area at the time or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1715 of 24/12/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.