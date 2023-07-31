Police on the hunt for owner of bulldogs found causing ‘traffic trouble’ in Belfast

The two dogs found by police in north Belfast. Photo: Police North Belfast

Police have said they are on the hunt for two dogs picked up in north Belfast.

On Facebook, the PSNI said that it had found the pooches causing trouble in traffic while on patrol around Clifton Street and North Queen Street.

The post read: “Whilst on patrol in the Clifton Street/North Queen Street area our officers have come across these two pups causing mischief in traffic.

“They're both safe in the rear of one of our vehicles on PawPatrol and on their way to the vets for a quick check over and microchipping check before being brought back to Tennent Street Station.”

Police have asked that the owners of the dogs contact them via 101, quoting serial number 1476 of 31/07/23.