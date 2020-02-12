Police praise boys who spotted missing woman on Cave Hill

Police in north Belfast have thanked a pair of teenage boys who spotted a missing woman while walking on Cave Hill on Wednesday.

A 14-year-old boy saw the woman, who had earlier been reported as missing, making her way towards Napoleon's Nose.

When he realised the woman was distressed and needed help, police said he showed "presence of mind" by calling his dad who advised him to call the police.

He later managed to escort the vulnerable woman back down from the hill where he met police officers.

"We want to say a massive thank you to the 14 year old boy and his friend who were up on Cave Hill earlier," said a police officer, posting on Facebook.

They said the woman is now safe and said well done to the boys. "Be proud lads," they said.

"These young people and their parents should be so very proud of their actions today."

The story has sparked thousands of positive comments on social media and has been shared more than a thousand times.

"Such a lovely heartwarming story," said one commenter.

"Huge well done to those boys and hope the young lady gets all the support she needs."