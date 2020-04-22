Police praise members of public after finding four-year-old girl wandering alone in Dungannon

The girl had wandered a substantial distance from her home when she was found.

Police have thanked members of the public after they found a four-year-old girl wandering alone in Dungannon.

Police in Dungannon said the incident happened on April 17 when the child had wandered from home and ended up a fairly substantial distance away in the town.

An officer, posting on PSNI Dungannon, said: "Thanks to the swift actions of a number of passers by, the child was kept safe and returned home in a very short space of time.

"With everyone spending much more time at home recently, please make sure your doors are not easily opened by young ones whilst your back is turned."

A PSNI spokesman said: "Police were made aware of a young child found unaccompanied in Dungannon on the afternoon of Friday 17 April.

"The child was discovered by a member of the public in the Gortmerron Link Road area of the town.

"A short time after, the girl, who had wandered off, was safely reunited with her family.

"Officers are keen to extend their thanks to several members of the public for their quick reaction and assistance."