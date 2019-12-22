Police praised after three arrested following stolen car pursuit in Belfast

Three people have been arrested following a police pursuit of a stolen car in Belfast.

The Mini Cooper was stolen from outside a property in Ravenhill Reach at around 2.35pm, on Saturday, December 21. It was spotted by police at the Mount a short time later but failed to stop when officers indicated for the vehicle to pull over.

A PSNI spokesman said: "An authorised pursuit was initiated and the vehicle was subsequently brought to a halt at Castlereagh Road after colliding with a police car.

"Three people who were inside the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of a range of offences, the 37-year-old male driver, a 23-year-old male passenger and a 22-year-old female passenger.

"The woman was interviewed and subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

East Belfast DUP MLA Robin Newton praised the actions of the police.

"The actions of the police on Saturday in stopping a stolen car on east Belfast’s Castlereagh Road and arresting three adults must be commended," said Mr Newton.

"I welcome the prompt actions of the PSNI as they skilfully carried out this operation helping keep the public safe.”

Witnesses can contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 1141 21/12/19.