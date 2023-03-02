Police probe after car found ablaze in north Belfast

Firefighters at the scene of a car fire on the Upper Hightown Road area of Belfast (Photo by Kevin Scott) — © Kevin Scott

A car has been destroyed following an overnight blaze in north Belfast.

The incident happened on the Upper Hightown Road where an Audi was discovered well alight.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 12.20am it was reported a vehicle was on fire at the junction of the Upper Hightown Road.

Officers attended and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire. Extensive damage was caused to the car.”

A police helicopter was dispatched to the incident a conducted a search of the surrounding area.

Police say that enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire.”