Police probe after flags 'ripped down' from Killyglen Orange Hall

Police are appealing for information after three flags were “ripped down” from Killyglen Orange Hall, outside Larne, on Sunday, July 12.

Guttering at the rural premises was also damaged while the flags were being removed.

The incident has been condemned by Lodge Secretary and Larne Lough DUP Councillor Gregg McKeen as a “hate crime against the Orange community and a ploy to try to raise tensions with the community”.

The incident at the Ballymullock Road building is believed to have occurred during the early hours of the morning.

Lodge Master Roy Yendall said: “This is an attack on our culture and heritage in the dead of night.”

councillor McKeen believes that it is linked to another incident at Cairncastle Orange Hall.

He said: “I believe both are linked and are someone’s attempt to increase tension and cause offence in this area.

“They are both local rural lodges providing a service within the community.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact the PSNI by calling 101, quoting reference 1382 12/07/20.

Alternatively, a report can also be made using the online reporting form or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org