Police probe after man killed in Cloughoge’s second fire within weeks

Tragedy: Forensic officers at the scene of the house fire in Cloughoge. Credit: Pacemaker

An investigation into a house fire that claimed the life of one man and left another critically ill in hospital is still ongoing, police have said.

A post-mortem examination carried out on the victim — who is not believed to be from Northern Ireland — found that he died from smoke inhalation following the blaze at Park View, Cloughoge, near Newry, on Friday night.

Tragically, it is the second fatal fire at a property in the small south Armagh town in as many weeks.

Police said the other man, who was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), remains in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector Handley said officers were “conducting a number of enquires in the area” as part of an ongoing investigation and he urged anyone with information to get in touch.

The police appeal included the Crimestoppers number.

Local SDLP councillor Michael Savage said it was the second fatal house fire in Cloughoge “in as many weeks”.

On May 4, an elderly gentleman died following a blaze at a property on the Forkhill Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman was taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Mr Savage said local people were reeling from the news of another fatality, coming so soon after the house fire earlier this month.

“It’s a tight-knit community and this is a real tragedy,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“It’s the second fatal fire we’ve had in the locality this month and my heart goes out to the families of everyone involved.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the man who lost his life and I am praying that the man who is critically injured will make a full recovery.”

A senior officer said police were alerted to the most recent fire at the Co Armagh property around 11.40pm on Friday by the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS), who were in attendance, along with the PSNI and the Ambulance Service.

NIFRS reported they had recovered two men from the property. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty attended the scene after Friday’s house fire.

“My sympathies are with the family, friends and community of the gentleman who was sadly deceased,” he said.

“I know there is another person in the Royal and I pray they are able to make a full recovery.”

Newry and Armagh Sinn Fein MLA Liz Kimmins expressed her condolences, saying it was a “terrible tragedy”.

“The local Cloughoge community are in shock at the news of the house fire at Park View, which has claimed the life of a man and left another person injured,” she said.

“This fire was a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts and sympathy are with the family and friends of the man who has lost his life. We hope that the person injured will make a full recovery. I would also like to express our deep gratitude to the emergency services who responded to the fire.”

Police have urged anyone with information to call detectives at Ardmore on 101, and quote reference number 2294 of 21/05/21.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/