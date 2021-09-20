Police probe after motorist playing rebel music punched by loyalist band member

Footage of a male being punched by a loyalist band member as he was loudly playing a Wolfe Tones song during a parade has been shared widely on social media.

The incident happened on Saturday in the south Belfast area.

The footage was recorded by a woman in the passenger seat of the vehicle and showed a man playing ‘We’re On The One Road’ while stuck in traffic as the band made its way past. He told the woman to “turn it up” in the 80 second clip as the band got closer to passing the vehicle.

As the procession travelled along the road, the male driver banged the side of his vehicle from within the car and saluted and gave the thumbs up to band members just yards away.

A man wearing a band uniform then approached the vehicle and said “what’s wrong?” before the driver replied, “what are you going to do?”

Both men repeated themselves as the volume of the music was increased.

The band member can then be seen punching the driver through the window before the video ended.

Police said they were investigating an incident in the Hope Street area which happened on Saturday at around 5.45pm.