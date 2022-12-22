Police probe after petrol bomb thrown at house in Ballymena

PSNI officers pictured at the scene of an overnight petrol bomb attack in Edward street in Ballymena. Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

A petrol bomb has been thrown at a house in Ballymena.

A residential property in the Edward Street area of Ballymena was targeted in the attack on Thursday December 222.

The incident happened at 1.25am.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: "Officers attended the address along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire. Extensive scorch damage was caused to the house.

"Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries during the incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or who has any other information which could insist with our enquiries to contact us on 101 quoting reference 92 22/12/22.”

