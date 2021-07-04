Police probe after shot fired through window of Bessbrook home

The incident happened just before 4am on Sunday, in the Dobson’s Way area of Bessbrook. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Police are appealing for information after the occupants of a home in a Co Armagh village escaped injury following a shot being fired through their window. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Police are appealing for information after the occupants of a home in a Co Armagh village escaped injury following a shot being fired through their window.

The incident happened just before 4am on Sunday, in the Dobson’s Way area of Bessbrook.

Police said those in the house at the time escaped injury.

PSNI Detective Inspector Handley said: “The occupants, who were home at the time, have been left shaken, but thankfully no serious injuries have been sustained.

“This was a reckless act which could, of course, have resulted in physical injuries or loss of life.”

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 481 of 04/07/21.”