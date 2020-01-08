Police probe assault on Glen Quinn days before his murder

Floral tributes have been left at the scene where a Co Antrim man was killed by the UDA.

Glen Quinn (47) was beaten to death in his flat in Ashleigh Park in Carrickfergus at the weekend, shortly after clashing with a senior figure from the terror group's South East Antrim unit.

On Monday detectives rearrested three people on suspicion of murder. They had already been detained in connection with the killing earlier that day.

A 38-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm with intent, a 39-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary, and a 47-year-old woman on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

All were later released pending further investigation. Yesterday the family of Mr Quinn (right) said they did not wish to speak while the investigation went on.

Flowers were left outside Mr Quinn's flat as Ashleigh Park was reopened to the public yesterday.

One tribute read, "A gentle giant, so much loved by everyone."

Another said: "To one true gentleman and loving friend. You will be missed forever."

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said police discovered Mr Quinn's body after receiving a report from his friend expressing concern over his safety.

He confirmed that Mr Quinn was the victim of an attack, sustaining blunt force trauma that police believe resulted in his death.

Mr Murphy added that the victim was assaulted on December 29, and while he wasn't badly injured, he was left "frightened" by the incident.

Police are now trying to identify a link between that assault and his murder on Saturday.

"Glen was well-known throughout Carrickfergus and had no known enemies and no reason that we are aware of for anyone to cause him harm," he added.

The detective said that police were aware of the "rumours" circulating about the involvement of the South East Antrim UDA in the killing, and added that any such speculation was "unhelpful".