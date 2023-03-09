Police probe attempted ATM theft in Co Fermanagh

Police are investigating an attempted ATM robbery in Co Fermanagh.

The cash dispenser at a filling station in Irvinestown was targeted on Thursday morning.

Officers were alerted to an alarm activation at the premises on Dromore Road at around 2am.

When they arrived they found the door to the machine area had been forced.

“It’s believed two males were involved in the attempted robbery,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"One is described as tall, slim and wearing a hooded top and gloves.

"The second was slightly shorter than the first and wearing light coloured clothing.”

Witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dashcam footage in the area have been asked to contacted detectives on 101, quoting reference 87 09/03/23.