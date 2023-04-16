Police probe Belfast crash that left pedestrian fighting for life

Police are probing an Ormeau Road crash that left a pedestrian in hospital on Sunday.

The crash occurred on Cooke Street at 1.20am. The pedestrian remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Inspector Murphy said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage at the time the collision took place, this was close to the junction with Cooke Street. The pedestrian was taken to hospital where they remain in a critical but stable condition.

“The Ormeau Road had been closed for a time but has since reopened.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.