Police probe burglary in Co Armagh

Detectives are appealing for information after a sum of money was taken from a house in Keady on Sunday.

Officers believe the Granemore Road property was burgled sometime between 11.45am and 3.30pm..

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing, and detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which may assist them, to get in touch.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.