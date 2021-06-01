Police probe ‘definite link’ between death of woman (27) in house and car crash in Dundonald

Seven people have been arrested on motoring offences

Police at the scene following a serious road traffic collision on the Comber Road. Pic Pacemaker

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the Comber Road. Pic Pacemaker

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a young mother who died following a road collision on the outskirts of east Belfast.

The PSNI said it was investigating a “definite link” between the collision and the discovery of the woman inside a Dundonald property, as well as probing reports of damage caused to a property in Newtownards earlier in the morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said they received a call at 4:30am on Tuesday of a road traffic collision, involving a black BMW, on the Comber Road, Dundonald close to its junction with the Hillhead Road.

Upon police arrival, they discovered the car at the scene. The occupants of the car were reported to have left the scene in a Suzuki car.

A short time later, police received a report from the ambulance service that they had been called to an address in Ardmore Avenue in Dundonald where a female, believed to have been involved in the collision, was located.

The 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A Suzuki car was discovered a short distance from the property and seven people, four men and three women, who were also at the address have been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences and remain in police custody at this time.

“Our investigation is at an early stage, however, we are investigating a definite link between the collision on the Comber Road, and the discovery of the female at the property in Dundonald.

“We are also investigating reports of damage caused to a property in Lisbane Drive in Newtownards earlier in the morning that may be linked.”

DUP Councillor Sharon Skillen told the Belfast Telegraph the woman’s death had left the local community deeply shocked.

"This is awful news. My thoughts are with the family of the young girl involved at this tragic time,” she said.

"I’m devastated for her young children and her friends. I appeal to anyone with information to go the police.”

Her comments were echoed by party colleague, East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson who said the young woman’s death was a “tragedy”.

"I can describe in no other terms. There are grieving children who have lost their mother, a wider community in complete shock and a police investigation,” he said.

"I encourage anyone with information to share it with the police and do so quickly.”

Part of the Comber Road was closed off to motorists as officers carried out an investigation of the scene.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact detectives via the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 185 01/06/21.

“I would also urge anyone who may have captured footage of the collision on Comber Road or of the Grey Suzuki Swift in the area of Dundonald to call us,” added the spokesperson.