Police probe Dromore suspicious approaches as woman photographer reports sex assault

Police are investigating reports of suspicious activity in the Dromore area after a female photographer reported a sex assault.

Police said the woman was contacted and asked to take pictures of a property renovation project. She agreed and met the man on Saturday and later reported she was touched inappropriately.

Police believe others may have been contacted and have urged them to contact investigators.

Inspector Adam Ruston said: “We have received reports of a male contacting, and trying to arrange to meet, female photographers.

“On Saturday, 30 May, a photographer was telephoned and asked to take photos to document a renovation project at a property in Dromore.

“The photographer met the unknown male caller as requested, and later reported that she had been touched inappropriately.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“Our enquiries continue and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2251 of 30/05/20.

“I’m also keen to encourage anyone who may have had a similar experience to get in touch, as we believe the man has been contacting a number of people using this pretext.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport