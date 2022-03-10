Police probe following arson attack in Ballymena

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity to contact them.

A sofa was set alight during an arson attack on a house in Ballymena in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It happened at Kew Gardens shortly before 5am. No one was in the property at the time and there were no injuries.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended together with colleagues from NIFRS.

"It is believed that a sofa was set alight inside the property, however thankfully no one was in the property at the time and no one was injured.”

Enquires into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing, police said.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who has any information about what happened, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to call 101 and quote reference number 156 of 10/03/22.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.