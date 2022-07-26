Police probe Glider video of disturbance involving young girl

Police are investigating an incident which appears to show a young girl spitting on a Glider passenger’s face in west Belfast.

The disturbing scenes were recorded as they unfolded on Sunday evening and a video has been circulating online.

The PSNI has confirmed enquiries are ongoing after officers were alerted to the footage.

It shows what appears to be a teenage girl screaming obscenities at an older grey-haired man who is seated in the public transport vehicle – before spitting in his face.

Another video shows the group of mainly young girls being pushed off the bus by horrified passengers – including the man who was spat on – as staff struggle to cope with the situation.

However, the sequence of events is unclear.

One passenger is clutching a baby in his arms as the shocking incident unfolds.

It’s understood the commotion happened at the Lenadoon Avenue stop.

Translink has confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

"The safety of our passengers and staff is our top priority and we condemn all anti-social behaviour,” a spokesperson said.

"An investigation is underway and we are liaising with the PSNI following this incident on board our Glider on Sunday evening last.

“We offer a reward of up to £1,000 for anyone prepared to give evidence in court which leads to a conviction."

A PSNI spokesperson said they are aware of a video of the incident circulating on social media.

"Enquiries are continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1691 of 24/07/22," they added.