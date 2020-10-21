Police probe into Claudy security alert hoax

Police said a hoax was behind a security alert in Claudy.

Police said they attended the scene on the Glenshane Road just before 11pm on Tuesday.

Road were closed and diversions put in place.

The cordon was lift just after 8am, police said.

"The object was examined and determined to be a hoax and has now been taken away for further examination," a PSNI spokesman said.

"Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and anyone with any information or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."