Police probe link after Derry homes ransacked in spate of burglaries

Police are investigating five burglaries - all of which took place in Londonderry over the weekend - that they believe may be linked.

All of the burglaries took place between 7pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday.

Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said: "Just after 7pm on Saturday, it was reported entry had been forced to a house in Cooleen Park in Culmore sometime between 5.40pm and the time the report was made to police. Rooms had been ransacked and a sum of money taken.

"At approximately 7.35pm, a second burglary at a house in Cooleen Park was reported, that entry had been forced to a house and a sum of money and jewellery were stolen. A door was also damaged. Jewellery reported stolen included an engagement ring, a gold necklace, a gold ring and a gold locket and chain.

"Some 40 minutes later, we received a report of a third burglary, this time at a house in the Templegrove area of Buncrana Road. Sometime between 11am and 7.30pm yesterday, entry was forced to the property. A number of cupboards and drawers were ransacked. It's not known what, if anything, was stolen. Damage was caused to a door."

On Sunday morning at around 9.30am cash and cigarettes were taken in a burglary at Hatmore Park in the city.

"Just after 11am, we received a report that between 9.45am and the time the report was made to us, entry had been forced to a house in Shandon Park, also in the Buncrana Road area of the city.

"The house had been ransacked and damage was caused to a door. It's not known at this stage what, if anything, was taken," said Detective Sergeant McLaughlin.

"Our investigations are at an early stage, however, at this time, we believe all five burglaries are linked and I want to appeal to anyone who was in any of these areas around the time the burglaries are believed to have occurred to get in touch with us.

"Did you see any strange vehicles in the area or any persons acting suspiciously or anything out of the ordinary? If you offered jewellery similar to that reported stolen, or cigarettes in suspicious circumstances, please call detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1647 of 31/08/19."

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."