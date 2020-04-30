Police probe link to Belfast house fires

Scene of a suspected arson attack in the Strathearn Park of east Belfast on April 30th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Scene of arson attack in the Strathearn Park of east Belfast on April 30th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The scene of arson attack in the Knocknagoney Park of east Belfast on April 30th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police are investigating a link to two house fires in east Belfast on Wednesday.

At around 11.20pm a Knocknagoney Park resident discovered his front door on fire.

The man managed to quickly extinguish the blaze prior to the arrival of the Fire Service and police and our officers.

There were no injuries and damaged contained to the door.

Later, at around 11.35pm police responded to a report of a fire at a house in Strathearn Park. Again the residents found their door on fire.

The Fire Service was on the scene and put out the blaze. Again there were no injuries and damaged contained to the front door.

"Both of these incidents were reckless and, had the fires not been extinguished so quickly, the consequences could have been devastating," said Detective Sergeant Natalie Moore.

"We are treating both of these incidents as arson and we are investigating the possibility they both may be linked.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in either of these areas last night between 11.15pm and 11.40pm and saw any suspicious activity, including individuals or vehicles, to get in touch with our detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, and quote reference numbers 1701 or 1717 of 29/04/20 or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."