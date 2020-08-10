Police probe Newtownabbey flat petrol bombing

General view of Cashel Drive in the Newtownabbey where a property was set on fire on Sunday night after a petrol bomb attack. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a petrol bomb attack on a flat in the Cashel Drive area of Newtownabbey.

It happened around 10.15pm on Sunday, August 9. Police received a report of a flat on fire.

On arrival officers established that a petrol bomb had been thrown through a window into the property. Scorch and smoke damage was caused to the kitchen of the property.

There was no-one in the flat at the time.

Police appealed to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information that could assist police with their enquiries to contact them at Newtownabbey on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2394 09/08/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/