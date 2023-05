The scene on Greenland Parade in Larne, Co. Antrim, where police are investigating an overnight arson attack on a van (PressEye).

Police are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack on a van in Larne on Tuesday morning.

Sergeant Thompson said: “At approximately 12.30am we received a report of a van on fire in the Greenland Parade area of the town.

“Officers along with colleagues from NIFRS attended and the fire was extinguished.”

Police have said the incident is being treated as arson, and have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.