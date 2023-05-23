Police probe petrol bomb attacks in Newtownards

Police are investigating two petrol bomb attacks in Newtownards.

The PSNI does not currently believe the attacks are linked to an ongoing UDA feud in the area.

Shortly before 11:10pm on Monday, it was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown through a window of a property located in the Bristol Park area.

All of the occupants were safely removed from the building and there were no reports of any injuries.

Shortly before 11:45pm, it was reported that a car parked at the Weavers Grange area was petrol bombed.

The vehicle was completely destroyed as a result of the incident, as Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire.

Detective Sergeant Shivers said: “Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are investigating a potential link between these incidents and the ongoing feud between rival drug gangs across Ards and North Down.

"We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to these incidents to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2460 22/05/23.

"Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”