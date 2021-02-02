Police probe petrol bombing of Cookstown home

Police responded to a report, made just before 9.30pm on Monday, of a fire at an address on Stewart Avenue.

The Fire Service was already at the scene.

When officers arrived they found the window of a car parked outside the address had been smashed, while the front door of the property had sustained scorch damage.

Detective Inspector Robinson said: "We believe the damage caused to the front door of the property may have been as a result of a petrol bomb. Thankfully, the damage to the house was contained to the front door, and the male occupant inside the house was not injured.

"We are continuing with our enquiries to establish exactly what happened and why. This was a reckless attack, and I would urge anyone who can assist our investigation and identify who is responsible to get in touch. If you have information or, if you were in the area prior to 9:30pm and saw any suspicious activity, call our detectives on 101, and quote reference 1812 of 01/02/21.

"A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."