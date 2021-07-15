Police probe Rasharkin Orange Hall sectarian graffiti attack

The attack on the Main Street property happened sometime between 9pm on Wednesday up to its discovery on Thursday at around 9am.

Next to a door of the property the word IRA was scrawled on the wall along with a lewd picture.

Rasharkin Orange Hall has been the target of many such attacks over the years, the order said.

A spokesman for Rasharkin District LOL No.5 described the incident as “disappointing” saying it was designed to stir tensions.

“An act of sectarianism such as this can only be described as a hate crime against the Orange Community in this area,” he said.

“The past 18 months have seen the Orange family in County Antrim play an active role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing much-needed help and support to everyone in the local community.”

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey condemned the incident.

"Sadly there are an unrepresentative number of individuals who cannot just accept that even a building representing a different tradition exists in the village,” he said.

"This latest attack is to be condemned. It is particularly disappointing given there was a very peaceful 12th parade in the village on Monday, without any incidents, protests or provocation.

“I have no doubt that this sectarian attack will be condemned by the majority of the people of Rasharkin.

I” have spoken to the Police and asked that attention is given to Orange Halls in the area."

Police are treating it as a sectarian hate crime and appealed for anyone with information to contact 101.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org