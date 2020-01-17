Police probe 'reckless' Limavady arson attack

The house in Coolessan Walk in Limavady where there has been an arson attack at the back door of the bungalow. Credit: Martin McKeown

The attack happened shortly before midnight on Thursday at a house in Coolessan Walk in the town.

Damage was caused to a window and to the inside of the property, while the back door was also destroyed.

Following an investigation by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, the fire was found to have been started deliberately.

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: "This was a reckless act which had the potential to cause considerable damage. Thankfully, no one was in the house at the time and no injuries were reported.

"Our enquiries continue this morning and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Coolessan Walk area of the town prior to, or around the time the fire was reported to jog their memory and think if they saw any suspicious activity, including anyone acting in a suspicious manner.

"If you have any information about this please call our detectives in Coleraine on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1924 of 16/01/20."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.