Police probe ‘reckless’ petrol bomb attack in Newtownards

Police are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack in Newtownards on Saturday.

At approximately 10.25pm, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown through the back window of a property in the Talbot Street area.

Officers attended however the fire had already been extinguished.

A police spokesperson said: “Luckily no one was injured in what can only be described as a reckless attack that could have resulted in more serious consequences.

“This is being treated as arson endangering life with intent and officers are investigating a number of lines of enquiry in relation to the fire.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.