Police probe series of burglaries and thefts in Co Antrim

Police are investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in Ballymena.

Four burglaries and one theft from a car in the Pennybridge Industrial Estate area were reported between Sunday and Monday.

Two tablets were stolen from a parked car, while two businesses had a number of tools and batteries taken.

A suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: "We believe that the burglaries and thefts occurred between 4.40am and 8am on Sunday 8th January, with a number of tools and batteries taken from two business premises in the area.

"The suspect also cut locks off two shipping containers, but thankfully nothing was reported as stolen.

"Two tablets were reported stolen from a car which was parked in the area on Sunday morning.

"A man, aged 39, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of burglary and one count of theft from a motor vehicle. He has since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.”

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101.