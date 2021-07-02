Police probe serious sexual assault against woman in east Belfast

Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted in east Belfast on Thursday night.

Police said the woman was approached by a man on Templemore Avenue at around 11.50pm.

The police appealed for anyone who may have been in the area or can help with the investigation to contact them.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A woman was approached by an unknown male at Templemore Avenue, who then took her into Langtry Court, and sexually assaulted her.

“The male was described as being a white male of slim build, around 5’10” tall and had stubble on his face. He wore a black puffa coat, black shorts, black Nike trainers and a black Under Armour baseball cap.

“An investigation is now underway and anyone with information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Strandtown on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 78 02/07/21, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”