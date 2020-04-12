Police probe sudden death of man in Armagh

Ballynahone Clos in Armagh where detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in Armagh on Saturday night.

An altercation in the Ballynahone Close area of the time was reported to police at around 10.20pm.

Upon arrival a man was found lying on the ground and, despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Police have arrested a 49-year-old man as part of the investigation and he remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Ballynahone Close last night and who witnessed some form of altercation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2554 10/04/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Sinn Fein MP for the area, Mickey Brady, said the community is in shock following the news.

“A police investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances," he added.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the man who was died at this time.”