Police probe suspected arson at Belfast flats

Police at the scene of a suspected arson attack on the Lisburn road in south Belfast on July 16th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Detectives in Belfast are investigating a suspected arson attack at flats on the Lisburn Road in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police received a report that a fire had been started at flats in a shared building at around 2am.

The Lisburn Road was closed between Shaftesbury Square and Fountainville Avenue while the Fire Service battled the blaze the fire but has since re-opened.

The three flats in the building were unoccupied at the time and there have been no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.