Police probe suspected arson in Derry after building fire

Police are treating a fire at a building in the Waterside area of Londonderry as arson.

Police were alerted to the blaze on Rossdowney Road at around 1.20am. NIFRS were also at the scene and extinguished the fire.

The police have asked anyone with information, or who was travelling in the area between 1am and 1.15am and has dash cam is asked to check their footage.

The number to call with information is 101, reference number 65 of 24/04/23.