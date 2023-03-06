Police probe theft of 40 sheep in Antrim

Police are investigating the theft of 37 sheep and three rams from the Steeple Road area of Antrim.

It is understood the farmer who owns animals checked on them on Thursday February 16 and when he went back to gather them up on Friday February 24, he realised that they were missing.

He and his neighbours spent the next three days checking the neighbouring areas for them to no avail.

The animals were then reported stolen on February 27.

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.