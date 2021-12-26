Police probe two Cookstown arson attacks

Police are appealing for information following two separate arson attacks in Cookstown.

At around 9.50pm on Christmas Eve, police received a report that a fuel container had been placed against the front door of a property in the Crossglebe area of the town and set alight.

The fire service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze, which badly scorched the front door. No one was inside the property at the time.

Meanwhile, police received a report at 10.30pm on the same night that a fuel container had been place against the front door of a property in the Coolnafranky area of Cookstown and set alight.

It caused minor smoke damage inside the property, however no one was inside at the time.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information regarding either arson attack to contact them on 101, or make a report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.