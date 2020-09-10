Police probe video of boy apparently driving lorry on motorway near Dungannon

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has issued an appeal for information after a video circulated on social media showed a young boy apparently driving a lorry on a motorway.

The PSNI confirmed that the footage is being investigated and said the footage shows a boy "clearly under the age of gaining a valid driving licence driving a lorry while in the presence of an adult".

The PSNI said that they have received the video clip from several concerned members of the public and that enquires are ongoing.

The section of the motorway is believed to be the M1 eastbound at Dungannon.

Police have asked anyone who recognises the boy or the voice on the video to contact them.

Local DUP Councillor Clement Cuthbertson said that the video is "reckless" and "careless" and those responsible should be held to account.

"The video circulating on social media is shocking. It's reckless to see it not only on a local road, but on a motorway. It is totally wrong," Mr Cuthbertson said.

"Hopefully someone can identify those involved and report it to the PSNI. You have to be 17 to get your provisional licence, and that child is definitely not 17.

"We've had a lot of accidents on that road recently and many that have led to deaths. People want to see the roads safe but the behaviour in the video is reckless and careless."