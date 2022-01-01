Police probe 'vile’ tweet to DUP MLA about dead son

Police are investigating a “vile” tweet sent to a DUP MLA about her dead child.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said online abuse is taken “very seriously”, as a senior officer confirmed the message to former Economy Minister Diane Dodds is being probed.

The post, from an anonymous account, has drawn widespread condemnation.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it was time to tackle the “wild west” of social media.

Mrs Dodds had posted on Twitter to wish people a happy new year.

But one user responded with an offensive message, making reference to the Dodds’ dead son Andrew, who was born with spina bifida, and who died in 1998 - just before his ninth birthday.

The DUP confirmed the matter had been reported to police.

PSNI Superintendent Barney O’Connor said: “Police have received a report of comments made on social media and an investigation has now been launched.”

On Twitter, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: “Earlier today we received a report of offensive comments made towards an individual on social media. We take incidents of this nature very seriously. We have spoken with her and our inquiries are continuing.”

The Twitter account that posted the message states on their profile: “All caustic & hateful tweets are deliberate and meant to offend as many as possible.”

Highlighting the social media post, Sir Jeffrey said: “This is utterly vile and offensive. It typifies the abuse that @duponline representatives, especially our female members, are regularly subjected to by republican trolls.

"Will the @ChiefConPSNI take action to investigate this or will such online hatred against unionists be ignored?”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Sir Jeffrey added: "There is a real need to call time on the 'wild west' online where a small number of people believe they can say or do what they like without consequence.

"No-one should be expected to just accept or ignore disgusting abuse, particularly that faced by many female public representatives.

“Like most online cowards, this latest abuse directed at Diane Dodds came from someone hiding behind a cloak of anonymity. This must be addressed and a verification process introduced.

"It has been gratifying to see a strong condemnation from many people in response to this abuse, but that does not tackle the root cause of the problem.

"Unfortunately self-regulation by social media companies has not worked so legislative action such as the Online Safety Bill will be necessary."

Former First Minister Arlene Foster also shared the Tweet. She posted: “I have just retweeted one of the most vile things I have read on Twitter and I have read some awful stuff on Twitter. I want people to see what republicans are tweeting to unionist representatives - there must be action.”

Conservative MP Simon Hoare, who chairs the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, said it was "unutterably appalling”.

"What sort of mind even thinks like that let alone types and tweets it. Twitter must close this person down and do it now,” he added.

Mrs Dodds, a former MEP, was co-opted as a DUP MLA for Upper Bann in January 2020. She served as Economy Minister from January 2020 to last June.

In 1996, a plain-clothed RUC officer was shot by the IRA as he guarded Mr Dodds as he visited his son in the Royal Children’s Hospital in Belfast.