Police probing arson incidents in Banbridge which ‘may be linked’

Police are appealing for information following two arson incidents in the Co Down town of Banbridge during the week.

The PSNI received a report of a car outside a property alight in the Burn Brae area of the town at around 1:40am on Friday morning.

There were no injuries reported, however damage was caused to a car alongside scorch damage to the front door of the property it was parked at.

The incident on Friday follows a blaze on Wednesday at 1:15am, when another car was set on fire in the same area but at a different address. No one was injured but damage was caused to the vehicle.

Police said both incidents are being treated as arson and may be linked.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who has information about what happened, or who is responsible, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around these times, to call us on 101 and quote reference number 104 of 04/06/21.

“A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”