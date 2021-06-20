Police probing assault and sectarian slurs directed at teenage boy in Newtownabbey

Separate appeal also issued in Craigavon

A teenage boy was assaulted and faced sectarian slurs during an incident in Mallusk Playing Fields near Newtownabbey on Friday evening.

Police said the teenager was attacked by two other males at around 8.30pm, leaving him with injuries to his eye and lip.

The PSNI said “sectarian slurs” were also directed towards the boy during the assault.

A police spokesperson said: “The PSNI does not and will not tolerate hate crimes, and are keen to identify the two males involved.

“If you have any information regarding this matter, please contact us on 101 and quote incident no 1068 of 12/06/21.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident police are appealing for information regarding an assault in the Rathmore area of Craigavon on Saturday.

Police said a male in the area was believed to be armed with a machete.

"If you were in the area around this time or witnessed this incident, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 2166 of 19/06/2021,” the PSNI said.