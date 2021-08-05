Police probing attempted cash machine robbery in Londonderry

Police are appealing for information after an attempted robbery of an ATM in Derry on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened in the Strand Road and Sackville Street area around 5pm.

Police said a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery have since been released on bail.

PSNI Constable McCann said: “We received a report, of an incident that occurred a short time before 5.00pm in the Strand Road / Sackville Street area of the city.

"It was reported that a woman, when stopped at an ATM, was distracted by a female and subsequently pushed up against the wall by a male. The two, using physical force, attempted to grab her handbag.

“A 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“The victim has understandably been left shaken, and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1383 of 03/08/21.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”