Police probing Belfast car hijacking close to Royal Victoria Hospital

Police are appealing for information after a hijacking close to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on Wednesday morning.

The PSNI said a man in his 50s was in a parked car when two men approached him at around 6.55 on the Mulhouse Road facing the West Link.

The victim was threatened and ordered to get out of the card and hand over his phone.

The pair then got in the car and drove off.

Police said the victim was not injured but said it was a “terrifying ordeal” in the busy area during the morning commute.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Duffield said: “The male victim, aged in his fifties, was waiting in his parked car – a black Volkswagen Polo – when two men approached the driver’s side.

“One of the suspects threatened him, ordering him out of the car and demanding his mobile. The two then got into the car and drove off.

“The pair are thought to be in their mid-twenties. One was wearing a green hooded-top with grey trousers; the other wore a black and grey hooded-top. Both had their hoods up.

“This was a terrifying ordeal, which happened in a busy area, and at a time when people would have been heading to work.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 220 of 24/11/21.”

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”