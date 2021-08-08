Police probing damage to ‘vital’ water safety devices in Strabane

Police are investigating after a number of water safety devices close to a canal in Strabane have been vandalised.

Police said the potentially “life saving” Balcan Bells devices at the canal close to the Greenlaw Road were reported to have been damaged sometime between Thursday and Saturday.

The Balcan Emergency Life Line (BELL) comprises of a bright orange, or yellow, plastic capsule, which contains a specially wound cop of buoyant, high quality braided polypropylene line.

The exceptionally strong rope device is used to drag someone having difficulty in the water to safety.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Strabane are investigating an incident of criminal damage where 4 Balcan Bells water safety devices have been damaged between 05/08/21-08/08/21.

"The incident occurred by the canal at the end of Greenlaw Road, Strabane. If you were in the area and seen any suspicious activity please ring 101 and quote reference 622 of 08/08/2021.

"These Balcan bells devices are vital life saving equipment that are maintained by voluntary members of community search and rescue for the safety of the community.”