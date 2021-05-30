Police probing Newtownards blaze which caused ‘extensive’ damage

The scene of an overnight fire in the Abbot Drive area of Newtownards where a car was set on fire. Picture by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

A fire in Newtownards on Sunday morning has caused “extensive damage” to a property and parked car, according to police.

The incident was reported at around 12.20am, after a car was set alight at a property in Abbot Drive.

The fire subsequently spread to the nearby property, leaving the vehicle destroyed and significant fire damage to the house. Police said a female resident escaped uninjured.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service brought the blaze under control, but extensive damage was done to the front door and windows of the house.

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Fortunately, the female resident present at the time escaped uninjured, and no damage was caused to any neighbouring properties.

“However, this could easily have resulted in serious injury, or worse, and we are thankful for the quick actions of the NIFRS in dealing with the blaze.

"Enquiries are underway, which we are treating as arson, and we are working to establish what happened and why.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area, and who saw or who heard anything suspicious around 12:20am to call us. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 75 of 30/05/21.

“A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”