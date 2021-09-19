Police probing Strabane crash which left teen hospitalised

The PSNI are investigating after a teenager was hospitalised following a road traffic collision in Co Tyrone on Saturday.

The single vehicle crash happened on the Fyfin Road, Victoria Bridge, close to the town of Strabane.

Police said the incident happened at around 11.50pm.

They are appealing for other motorists who may have seen the incident or anyone who has dashcam footage to get in contact.

PSNI Sergeant Johnston said: “We received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a blue Volkswagen car around 11.50pm last night.

A man in his late teens was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“If you were in the area at the time and witnessed what happened or may have dashcam footage of the incident, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 2356 of 18/09/21.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”