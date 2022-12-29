Police probing ‘suspicious activity’ around Co Antrim home

Police are investigating an attempt to gain access to a home in Larne on Wednesday.

The incident happened on the Old Glenarm Road.

PSNI Inspector Graham said: “We received a report that suspicious activity had taken place in the vicinity of a residential property on the Old Glenarm Road at around 8.30pm.

"This may have involved someone attempting to enter the first floor of the property.

"Police are asking for CCTV and dashcam footage, as well as anyone who may have witnessed the suspicious activity to contact the police on 101 quoting reference number 1589 of 28/12/22.”